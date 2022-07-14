WATERLOO — Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Castile 49 awarded $1,000 scholarships and certificates each to three area students at the May meeting. They were judged from a field of 13 applicants. Recipients were Olivia Mudd, daughter of Jim and Becky Mudd, Cedar Falls High School; Abigail Steimel, daughter of Jerry and Brenda Steimel, Don Bosco High School Gilbertville; and Ariana Bearbower, daughter of Amy Bearbower, Columbus Catholic High School, Waterloo.
Catholic Daughters award scholarships
