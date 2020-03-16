Catholic church cancels mass across Northeast Iowa

DUBUQUE -- The COVID-19 pandemic has led the Catholic Archdiocese of Dubuque to cancel mass and many of its other religious activities starting Thursday.

Archbishop Michael Jackels posted the news Monday on the website for the archdiocese, which covers Northeast Iowa, including the Waterloo and Cedar Rapids metro areas.

The archdiocese joins many other faiths and congregations canceling services to limit the spread of the virus.

"After consultation and considerable prayer, it has been decided — out of an abundance of caution and with devotion to the common good — to take steps aimed at slowing down the spread of the coronavirus, to flatten the curve, as they say, so as not to overburden the health-care system," Jackels said.

"All public celebrations of Holy Mass are canceled," he added. "All Catholics in the Archdiocese of Dubuque are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass."

The archbishop will live-stream a celebration of Holy Mass each Sunday, along with the Chrism Mass, and will lead a rosary each Thursday. Visit www.DBQArch.org for more information about the streamed events.