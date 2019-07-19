WATERLOO — Volunteers from Catholic Charities loaded boxes of donated goods Thursday morning at the Kimball Ridge Center in Waterloo onto a semi headed toward the southern Texas border.
Filled with backpacks, shoes, diapers, toothbrushes and coloring books, the boxes are being hauled this weekend by a Warren Transport semi to a shelter run by the Catholic Charities in Laredo, Texas, to replenish their dwindling supply for the refugee population seeking asylum in the United States. Currently, the Texas location’s needs far exceed the labor they can provide.
With the ability to assist around 200 refugees at a time, the charity is receiving more than 500 new migrants each day.
“Their donations are depleted, their staff is completely burned out, their volunteers are short … they have a lot of donor fatigue,” said Tracy Morrison, executive director of Catholic Charities from their Dubuque office.
The Catholic Charities in Waterloo is one of six locations in Iowa, and one of many nationwide. In mid-May, Catholic Charities USA reached out to its broader network asking for donations and volunteers to help with the need in Texas.
Responding to the request, the parishes under the Archdiocese of Dubuque in turn put the word out for donations. Drop-off locations were established in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo — their three largest Catholic Charities agencies.
“We thought we might get a couple of each items … but this is a lot more than we had anticipated we would receive,” Morrison said.
Catholic Charities have previously sent volunteers to the border, and now donations from the local parishes are being added to the contribution.
“Part of what our agency does as well is help our parishes and community in times of disaster,” Morrison said. “We certainly consider what’s happening at the border a natural disaster.”
Morrison said one of their volunteer coordinators who had a connection at Warren Trucking contacted the company and requested their services, and the transportation company responded immediately, donating a semi for the drive to Texas.
“They said of course, right away,” Morrison said. “They’re volunteering their time, their truck, their gas to drive the materials down there.”
Morrison said they had cash donations allocated for transportation, but with Warren’s contribution, the money is now being donated along with the other items.
“This doesn’t cost us a penny, everything’s been donated,” Morrison said.
