Catching up with Maddie Poppe: DIY home projects fill time between concerts, songwriting

Poppe will perform a trio of acoustic grandstand shows during the annual Eastern Iowa Sportshow on March 12-14. The 46th annual sports show takes place at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Her shows are at 6 p.m. March 12, 4 p.m. March 13 and 1 p.m. March 14 in the nearby McLeod Center.

She grew up playing guitar and ukulele. “Playing acoustic has been fun, way more laid-back, but I miss playing with a band. That’s definitely a change because I used to be so into the acoustic stuff. That’s the only kind of music I wanted to play. Now I miss playing off the band, having them there, and interacting with a live audience.”

She hopes to reconnect with area fans at her Sportshow performances. Seating is limited to 700; there is no additional charge to attend a show with the price of Sportshow admission. Tickets can be prepurchased at www.iowasportshows.com.

As her career continues to evolve, Poppe has learned to “think outside the box. I felt intimidated when I got into a room with other writers and people who’d say ‘we want you to do this song.’ I’d think ‘I don’t like this,’ but when it was done, I’d really like it and be glad I took the chance. I was super hesitant about taking on other styles of music, but I’m glad I did.”