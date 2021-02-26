Cat rescued from tree after days stuck in Waterloo sub-zero temps, snowstorm

McAtee saw one of Robinson's posts the first day, then saw another a couple of days later. Nothing had changed for the cat by Monday.

"I remembered I had a ladder in my barn, so I stuffed my ladder in my Jeep and tried to get the cat down," McAtee said. "It was about 10 feet too short."

He tried calling a few other places for help before calling MidAmerican Energy's call center.

"I told them what was going on," McAtee remembered. "The lady said she doesn't think they can do that, but she put me on hold."

The call center in Davenport then called Waterloo, where MidAmerican electric operations manager Clay Youngblut said his supervisor came into his office, asking if they were comfortable getting a cat out of a tree.

"We checked where our service men were and we had one pretty close by," Youngblut said.

Youngblut said lineman Eric Weber happened to be between jobs at the time, and drove over, putting on gloves to avoid getting scratched or bitten.

"Before I knew it, (the cat) was down," Youngblut said, noting the whole process took about 10 minutes once the bucket truck went up.