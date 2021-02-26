Cat rescued from tree after days stuck in Waterloo sub-zero temps, snowstorm

WATERLOO -- A cat that climbed a tree dozens of feet in the air and sat, stuck, amid a snowstorm and sub-zero temperatures for days was rescued this week and now has a new home.
The male adult gray cat now named Meowzer, because "he likes to meow while getting pet," has a new home with Travis McAtee and his wife at their rural Waterloo residence.
"He's definitely not a fan of our dogs, and other cats he is very slow to kind of get used to them -- he was definitely a loner before," McAtee said. "But he loves people. He loves attention."
Meowzer certainly needed that attention after he apparently climbed high into a tree near the intersection of Locust and West Third streets on Feb. 19.
"He sat in freezing temps, (a) snow storm and could not get down," said Robert Hauptly, who posted about the incident on Monday, resulting in dozens of shares.
Our sincere Thanks to MidAmerican for rescuing this sweet cat. He had been in that tree since Friday. He sat in...Posted by Robert Hauptly on Monday, February 22, 2021
Hauptly, who couldn't be reached for this story, wrote that another resident, Keondra Robinson, kept posting about the stuck kitty in the hopes that someone would help.
Calls were also apparently made to Waterloo Animal Rescue and Waterloo Fire Rescue, as well as tree trimming companies in the area, none of whom were able or willing to help.
Meanwhile, temperatures got as low as -14 degrees on Feb. 20, and the city got between 2 and 3 inches of snow Feb. 21.
McAtee saw one of Robinson's posts the first day, then saw another a couple of days later. Nothing had changed for the cat by Monday.
"I remembered I had a ladder in my barn, so I stuffed my ladder in my Jeep and tried to get the cat down," McAtee said. "It was about 10 feet too short."
He tried calling a few other places for help before calling MidAmerican Energy's call center.
"I told them what was going on," McAtee remembered. "The lady said she doesn't think they can do that, but she put me on hold."
The call center in Davenport then called Waterloo, where MidAmerican electric operations manager Clay Youngblut said his supervisor came into his office, asking if they were comfortable getting a cat out of a tree.
"We checked where our service men were and we had one pretty close by," Youngblut said.
Youngblut said lineman Eric Weber happened to be between jobs at the time, and drove over, putting on gloves to avoid getting scratched or bitten.
"Before I knew it, (the cat) was down," Youngblut said, noting the whole process took about 10 minutes once the bucket truck went up.
Youngblut said Weber was a "pretty quiet guy" and didn't want attention from the cat rescue, and MidAmerican themselves didn't think the story would pick up much traction -- certainly not 80 shares and counting on a Facebook post.
"It's the first time it's ever happened that I can recall," Youngblut said. "I guess, if we can help, we will."
McAtee said Meowzer, who he assumes has been a feral cat, is staying indoors with them until the weather warms up. Then, he'll be introduced to the McAtees' rural property, where he'll join 10 to 15 other cats the couple takes care of in their barn.
McAtee said he also didn't expect the story to resonate so widely with people.
"I just wanted to get the cat out of the tree," he said.
