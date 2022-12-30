Cat rescued from storm drain in downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A cat is getting back on his feet after surviving for days in a frozen storm drain in downtown Cedar Falls.
Officer Marissa Abbott with the Cedar Falls Police Department rescued the cat, a 5- or 6-year-old male named “Oliver,” on Tuesday night by climbing into the slush-filled drain.
“A lot of times people don’t go that extra mile for a cat,” said Kristy Gardner, director of the Cedar Bend Humane Society, which is now trying to locate Oliver’s owner.
A shopper reported seeing the cat in the drain behind the Pump Haus Bar and Grill on Main Street on Tuesday night.
When Abbott and Animal Control Officer Ryan Doland arrived around 7 p.m., they couldn’t see the cat, which had crawled deep into a pipe.
“We could hear it meowing, but we couldn’t see it,” Doland said.
He noticed food had been left in the drain, a sign someone knew about the cat and had been feeding him.
Abbott volunteered to descend into the main drain chamber, but the cat was deeper down a pipe that was too small to enter, said Lt. Jon Gerzema with the police department.
Doland estimates Oliver was at least 10 feet down the pipe. Abbott began to coax the kitty to coming closer.
“Somehow she was able to cat whisper it out,” Doland said.
She lifted Oliver to safety, and Doland brought him to the Humane Society.
Gardner believes Oliver had been in the storm sewer for some time.
“He was very emaciated, he was skin and bones,” she said. He also had frosty eyes, an ear infection and bruising on the tips of his ears, which she suspects is from frostbite.
She believes Oliver was likely in the drain during the blizzard and sub-zero cold snap last week. If not for the rescue, she said, Oliver might not have survived much longer on his own.
Gardner said the cat is now eating well, has a healthy heart and lungs and is likely to fully recover.
Oliver did have a microchip — that’s how they know his name.
But the contact information for the owner turned out to be a dead end. The chip shows Oliver is from another state, and the phone number of the chip now belongs to someone else. Gardner said this is common when owners pass their pets to someone else or don’t update their contact information on the chips.
Cedar Bend workers posted Oliver’s information on Iowa Pet Alert (iowapetalert.com) and are waiting to see if anyone comes forward to claim him. If no one steps forward in the next 10 days, he will likely be put up for adoption, she said.
Cedar Bend is accepting donations to cover Oliver’s medical care, food and accommodations until he can find a home.
