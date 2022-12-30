Cat rescued from storm drain in downtown Cedar Falls

Justice, known as “the queen of the cat room” to CBHS staff, is a 2-year-old domestic short hair. Adopted once and picked up again as a stray, she is the second-longest feline resident at the shelter.

Sweet Charlie is always up for playtime and treats. Charlie is 5 years old and neutered.

Snowflake’s beauty is unmatched. This sweet girl is 6 years old and fully declawed. Snowflake is hearing impaired, but her heart hears everything.

Who can resist 12-year-old Athena’s button nose and two eyes made out of gold?

Sonny is as bright as they come. The 6-month-old is an owner surrender and hoping for a new family for Christmas.

Leona is a 1-year-old dilute Siamese with markings that resemble chocolate milk — perfect for Santa’s visit at your house.

One look into 2-year-old Curry’s eyes and you’ll be hooked like a candy cane on a Christmas tree.

Latifah is a playful 18-month-old spayed female who, during the Courier’s photo shoot, made several visits to the Christmas tree looking for the ultimate gift — a family.

Moose lives up to his name with his beefy frame. He is an 8-year-old, neutered domestic short hair.

The cats of Christmas

It’s the holiday season, and we’re back with a song in our hearts and a page filled with precious little faces available for adoption from Cedar Bend Humane Society. We like to call it our annual 12 Cats of Christmas.

The cats and kittens featured on this page are ready to find their forever homes. If you’ve got room for a new feline friend, head over to the humane society and adopt one of these or any of the others waiting for you.

CBHS is located at 1166 West Airline Highway in Waterloo. Adoption center hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, call 232-6887 or visit www.cedarbendhumane.org.