Cat rescued from Cedar Falls fire

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Public Safety officers saved a cat from a late night Christmas fire.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue arrived on the scene of the blaze at 2204 Victory Drive just after midnight on Monday.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue Captain Kelli Yates said a neighbor reported there were large flames in the kitchen area of the house. Firefighters found fire in the east side of the home with heavy, black smoke coming from the front door and roof.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters found an unresponsive cat during a search of the home. The cat was resuscitated by paramedics and firefighters and turned it over to animal control for treatment. No one was at home during the fire.

Officials said there is significant fire damage to the first floor and heavy smoke damage throughout the entire house.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation. MercyOne paramedics, Cedar Falls Utilities and Animal Control assisted at the scene.

