Cat in the Hat, Horton and others in 'Seussical: the Musical' opening Thursday at Oster Regent Theatre

CEDAR FALLS — The Cat in the Hat is the narrator, chief mischief-maker and devil’s advocate in the Cedar Falls Community Theatre production of “Seussical: The Musical,” opening Thursday.

Hannah Batterson, 17, is cast as Cat in the Hat, who is mischievous, never malicious or mean. “I want to find the good in the Cat, and that’s why getting to unpack this character has been so much fun,” she said. Placing the distinctive, tall red-and-white hat on her head, she instantly felt in character. “I thought, I get this, I get the Cat’s sense of mischief.”

The curtain rises at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St. Additional performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

“Seussical the Musical,” with book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, is based on the Seuss books, particularly “Horton Hears a Who!”, “Horton Hatches the Egg” and “Miss Gertrude McFuzz.”

Director Kyle N. Weber said the musical comedy will appeal to anyone of any age who loves Seuss characters, including Cat in the Hart, Horton the Elephant and Yertle the Turtle.

“Kids love the show because it’s colorful and filled with fun characters and lots of music. But it’s not just for kids. Adults appreciate the complexity and depth of the characters and the language. These are fully realized characters, too,” the director said.

The story follows Horton the Elephant who longs for friendship and adventure. He discovers Who-ville on a speck of dust and decides he must protect them by sitting on “the egg,” while also convincing other animals in the Jungle of Nool that Whos and Who-ville really do exist.

Batterson, who will be a senior at Cedar Falls High School, described the show as “a wild ride. When I first read the script, it was like ‘OK, there’s a lot going on here’ because it follows Horton’s story and mixes in pieces and character from other Dr. Seuss books.”

There are 30 cast members acting, singing and dancing and bringing Dr. Seuss’s imaginary world to life. Most of the cast plays two or three characters. Addy Breddin portrays Yertle, while Andrew Gerdes is the Grinch, Megan Wheelock is the boy Jojo, Erin McRae is Gertrude McFuzz and Caleb Rivera plays Horton the Elephant.

“I’m big on relationships when I cast a show. I look at the dynamics between the actors and how well they play with each other, whether they’re willing to take risks or not with their characters. Usually everything falls into place,” Weber explained.

“We’re lucky to have a good pool of talent to draw from and a really solid cast to pull it off. We also have the Bird Girls, seven girls who act as a Greek chorus and probably get the most stage time and have the most vocal responsibility of anyone in the show.”

In addition to directing, Weber serves as the show’s scenic designer and costume designer. “I’ve wanted to do this show for years,” he said. “I’m doing a little more representational staging for the show that works well on this stage.”

Over-scaled books are stacked to make curving staircases that lead to platforms for the performers, for example.

Musically, the show is challenging and will be performed to pre-recorded tracks. Songs include “Oh, the Thinks You Can Think,” “Horton Hears a Who,” “How Lucky You Are,” “Horton Sits On An Egg” and “Green Eggs and Ham.” Rosemary Gast is music and vocal director, and choreographer is Rachel Kuehner.

Tickets are $30 for adults; $10 for students. They can be purchased at the box office Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. or before a show, online at www.MyCFCT.org, or by calling (319) 277-5283.