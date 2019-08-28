ANKENY -- The name might still be a mystery, but the ingredients on top of the newest Casey's General Store pizza are no longer secret.
The Ankeny-based convenience store chain announced Wednesday its latest pizza, temporarily called the "Midwest Mystery," and topped with what the company called "Midwest-inspired ingredients" of pulled pork, bacon, Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce and fire-roasted corn.
The pizza will be available beginning Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
The company noted the name was "temporary," and said fans can enter a "Name-Our Pizza contest" beginning Sept. 1 and ending Sept. 14 on their website, caseys.com. The winner gets free Casey's pizza for a year.
People will vote on the top three entries as selected by the company between Sept. 16-22, and the winning name will be announced Sept. 28.
"Casey's is based in the heart of the Midwest, and we really wanted to showcase this with the ingredients on our new Midwest Mystery Pizza," said Art Sebastian, Casey's VP of Digital Experience, in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.