ANKENY -- The name might still be a mystery, but the ingredients on top of the newest Casey's General Store pizza are no longer secret.

The Ankeny-based convenience store chain announced Wednesday its latest pizza, temporarily called the "Midwest Mystery," and topped with what the company called "Midwest-inspired ingredients" of pulled pork, bacon, Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce and fire-roasted corn.

The pizza will be available beginning Sunday.

The company noted the name was "temporary," and said fans can enter a "Name-Our Pizza contest" beginning Sept. 1 and ending Sept. 14 on their website, caseys.com. The winner gets free Casey's pizza for a year.

People will vote on the top three entries as selected by the company between Sept. 16-22, and the winning name will be announced Sept. 28.

"Casey's is based in the heart of the Midwest, and we really wanted to showcase this with the ingredients on our new Midwest Mystery Pizza," said Art Sebastian, Casey's VP of Digital Experience, in the release.

