LA PORTE CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be without a popular lake for nearly two years as Black Hawk County Conservation creates a cleaner body of water with thriving aquatic life.

Casey Lake, located at Hickory Hills Park 12 miles south of Waterloo, will be drained this fall for restoration of the lake and the surrounding area.

The county conservation department has been planning to revitalize Casey Lake since it was placed on the Iowa Department of Natural Resources “impaired waters list” in 2006.

Waters on the list have impairments such as E. coli, reduced water clarity, a pH level outside of normal range, fish kills or algae.

County Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said the 39-acre lake has had increased phosphorus levels, resulting in algal blooms and excessive weed growth. When the vegetation eventually dies, it uses oxygen that can change the ecosystem. Fish can suffocate and die.

“We’ve never had that problem in Casey Lake,” Hendrickson said. “We want to make sure that we don’t ever have to experience that.”

In 2019, the conservation department reached out to the DNR to be a part of its Lake Restoration Program. The program, created in 2006, works across the state to improve water quality and recreational opportunities at publicly owned lakes. As of December, the Legislature had invested more than $139 million in the program, according to the DNR website.

Construction for restoration at Casey Lake will cost about $3 million. An additional $800,000 is required for the engineering plans.

Hendrickson said 75% of the $3.8 million tab — about $2.85 million — will be paid with the Lake Restoration Program funds. The remaining amount — $950,000 — will come from Black Hawk County.

The county won’t pay for all of that, though, thanks to other local grants and donations. The Black Hawk County Gaming Association contributed $200,000 to the project. The DNR’s Fish Habitat Grant and the Young Family Foundation have also given money.

In its budget planning, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors approved $370,000 for the project in the fiscal year that started July 1. During the following fiscal year, the board has allocated $230,000.

The first steps of the renovation will focus on the lake itself. The lake is filled with about 190,000 cubic yards of sediment — which Hendrickson described as gooey, sludgy dirt. The west side of the lake has the most sediment, resulting in a loss of volume of water.

This fall, the lake will be completely drained so the sediment can dry for easier removal. The hardened dirt will be excavated in the winter in order to keep the sediment intact.

The conservation department hasn’t forgotten about the fish. Hendrickson said at some point the DNR will set a date to relax limits and rules for fishing, allowing people to catch as many fish as they want. The fish not caught will go through the valve draining the lake that leads to Wolf Creek and then into the Cedar River.

A date for fishing with the relaxed rules has not been set, but there will be public notices when it is decided.

When the fish are gone and the sediment is dried, the dirt will move into an area called a spoil site to ensure those sediments don’t return to the lake.

Similar to a landfill, the sediment will be buried in the ground. Once it fully dries, the spot will become a pollinator prairie, Planning Administrator Cherrie Northrup said, which will create more habitat insects in the park.

Impoundments called BMPs, or better management practice facilities, will also be cleaned up. The park has 12 BMPs, which were built in the early 2000s, but only four will undergo renovation. These are similar to ponds that hold water to filter out sediments that otherwise could’ve flowed into the lake.

The BMPs have also lost water volume due to the amount of sediment. Hendrickson said once that sediment is removed — which also will be taken to the spoil sites — the ponds can hold more sediment in the future and may not have to be cleaned up again for 15 or 20 years.

“As long as we keep these clean, it’s going to help make this last a whole lot longer,” Hendrickson said. “With all the vegetation, with the prairie plantings and the watersheds in place, this lake should never fill in the way it has this time.”

The last step for the lake is to refill it with water and fish, along with the creation of 17 fish habitats. Old trees dug up from the newly constructed spoil sites will be placed at the bottom of the lake for fish to live and swim around. Two of the 17 habitats will be rock mounds.

There will also be an effort to make the lake and surrounding areas more visually appealing.

Currently, Hendrickson said the shoreline of the lake is “choked with weeds,” making it hard for those fishing to cast their line from the shore. Those weeds will be removed with the help of a team of goats that will eat the vegetation.

Shoreline fishing access also will be improved with the installment of four fishing nodes on the northeastern point of the lake. A fishing jetty that complies with the American with Disabilities Acts also will be installed on the northwest side.

The lake also will feature a kayak launch and a boat launch. A stone terrace will also be adjacent to the lake and act as a gathering place.

“We’re giving this lake what we hope is a new lease on life for 50, 75 years,” Hendrickson said. “It should be a quality fishery (and) a quality outdoor recreation area for generations to come. That’s what we hope to be leaving them when this is all done.”

Work on the lake and its new amenities, spoil sites and revitalization of BMPs is expected to be completed in early 2025. The lake should be ready for use by that summer.

Although the lake will be unusable for about two years, Hendrickson said there will still be plenty to do around the park such as using the trails, camping and visiting the bison and elk.

Al Finke, the South Unit Ranger at Hickory Hills Park, drives over the Casey Lake dam on Tuesday. The lake, which is maintained by the Black Hawk County Conservation Board, will be drained this fall for restoration. Goats feed on vegetation near the shoreline of Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park on Tuesday. Little Richard the goat and the rest of the team feed on vegetation near the shoreline of Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park on Tuesday. Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park will be drained this fall for restoration. Bison feed in their pen at Hickory Hills Park on Tuesday. Al Finke, the South Unit ranger at Hickory Hills Park, feeds a group of goats that are eating through the brush along the shore of Casey Lake. Vegetation near the shoreline of Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park, which has been picked through by a group of goats.