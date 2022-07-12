Casa Montessori Preschool searches for new home after losing its church space

CEDAR FALLS — Casa Montessori Preschool has come up empty so far in its search for a new space after learning its current home, inside an old church, would be demolished in August to make way for new residential development.

Director Gretchen Koinzan anticipates Montessori having to undergo a “gap year,” meaning fall 2023 is when some 30 to 50 families could hope their 2 1/2- to 5-year-old children return to their favorite preschool.

Casa has leased 2,500 square feet of classroom space plus a kitchen, bathroom and an outdoor playground at the former Cedar Falls Mennonite Church, 215 W. Ninth St., the last 20 to 25 years.

“We will have no trouble filling the spots because of our reputation and the community’s needs,” said Koinzan, after the year off.

“We develop the whole child at Casa Montessori and teach them life skills, in addition to fun ways to learn math, science, and reading,” she added. “They’re learning how to be community-minded and independent thinking adults.”

The school already has investigated some 20 to 30 temporary and permanent spaces, such as churches or commercial spaces.

But the preschool has faced challenges in finding one that fits their needs because of the work needed to bring them up to fire code and meet the stringent standards for daycare facilities.

The change in location also means the school has to go through the exhaustive process of reapplying for its operating license through the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The developer, Brian Wingert, finalized the sale a couple weeks ago and is proposing to build 12 new 1-1/2 story units as part of plans for a new “Cottage Courts” housing development within walking distance of downtown.

“As I mentioned to the owners, I am a Montessori preschool ‘graduate’ myself and like the work that they do with the children in our community,” said Wingert in an email. “I really hate to render them homeless. Unfortunately, the rent that they can make work doesn’t come close to covering the holding costs and the project cannot afford more costs.

“I did give them a number that I would accept as rent in order for me to delay the project a year while they found a new home, but that wasn’t a number that they could make work within their budget.”

Casa Montessori’s last day of school was May 27. A summer camp was recently hosted there, but leadership has been in the midst of packing up the preschool’s belongings and moving them to storage.

Martie Reineke, a former board member who remains heavily involved in the preschool, told The Courier that she first learned about Montessori when at a work colleague’s house.

She was immediately impressed with the reading ability of the family’s son and later, when she had a daughter, enrolled her there.

“Its just fabulous to see young people absolutely enthralled and engaged in the elements of learning, and who become self-motivated and curious learners of the world,” Reineke said.

“It’s a fantastic method and it works for all kids,” she said.

Casa Montessori Preschool was founded by the late Patricia Poage and her husband George in 1982.

Before moving to the corner of Ninth and Clay streets, its programming was offered at the United Church of Christ on University Avenue.

Montessori has hundreds of schools around the county and world. In fact, another one – the Montessori System School & Childcare – is located on Terrace Drive inside St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.