IOWA CITY — A spontaneous fundraiser that started with one man’s appeal for beer money has now raised $2.95 million for an Iowa City children’s hospital.
Donations are continuing to pour into Carson King’s Venmo account, even though the 24-year-old from Altoona set Sept. 30 as a campaign end goal.
“What a whirlwind,” King wrote in an open letter posted to his social media accounts. “The last two weeks have changed my life, and my hope is that these donations will help many people in the weeks, months and years to come.”
The story started at the Sept. 14 Iowa-Iowa State football game when King held up a jesting sign seeking help to replenish his Busch Light beer supply during ESPN’s “College GameDay” visit to Ames.
When he began amassing hundreds of dollars in his Venmo account, King announced plans to redirect the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Venmo then promised to match the total raised through the end of September. So did Anheuser-Busch — even after cutting ties with King following the discovery of racist tweets he made seven years ago while in high school.
“We are not pulling our support,” according to one of many tweets Busch issued in response to condemnation from the public for its decision to cut ties. “We’re honoring our commitment to match the amount raised through the end of today as promised.”
As news of the campaign spread, King upped his goal from $1 million to $2 million, and has now raised nearly $3 million including corporate contributions and matches. And donations are still arriving.
“For The Kids!!” one person wrote after giving Tuesday afternoon, referring to a #FTK hashtag associated with the campaign. “What an awesome act of charity!”
“I’m honored to be able to give money for your cause,” another donor wrote Tuesday. “My son had a stroke at 10 days of age. I have no doubt they are responsible for saving his life!”
King noted any gifts added after Sept. 30 won’t receive the Venmo and Busch match.
“To everyone who sent a donation on Venmo — large and small — thank you,” King wrote in his social media post. “I never imagined that a sign on College GameDay would lead to this tidal wave of support for kids in need.”
You have free articles remaining.
Other corporations from inside and outside Iowa committed hefty sums, such as Northwest Mutual and Prairie Meadows Casino and Hotel, where King works security.
UI officials said they’re working with Venmo and King to transfer the donations. The university and its fundraising arm didn’t disclose how much the Children’s Hospital has received in direct donations associated with the King campaign as of Tuesday.
King became an instant celebrity across Iowa and the nation, appearing on morning television talk shows and in articles circulated across local and national media.
Gov. Kim Reynolds declared last Saturday “Carson King Day,” and the Hawkeye football squad invited King to its sidelines, where he was able to wave at kids in the children’s hospital during what has become a first-quarter tradition.
King’s story took an unexpected turn last week when the Des Moines Register approached him about offensive tweets from his past, prompting King to apologize and drawing the ire of thousands upset with the Register’s reporting.
The Register since has parted ways with the reporter who wrote the article — it was discovered he had posted offensive tweets of his own years ago.
In a statement Tuesday, university officials praised the campaign and thanked those who gave to it.
“We are simply overwhelmed by the generosity of the many people, organizations, and companies across the country who contributed in support of the kids and their families through Carson King’s initiative.”
Officials are planning a recognition of the support and the impact it will have for the next Hawkeye home game weekend.
“To the kids in the Stead Family Children’s Hospital — keep fighting,” King wrote in his open letter. “I hope you can see how many people have your back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.