Cars & Coffee event set Saturday at Bill Colwell Ford

Cars and coffee

Bill Colwell Ford in Hudson will host its Cars & Coffee event Saturday. 

HUDSON — Bill Colwell Ford is hosting a Cars & Coffee event for car owners and car enthusiasts to meet and enjoy a variety of vehicles.

Cars & Coffee will take place 8-11 a.m. Saturday in the front parking lot of the dealership at 238 Waterloo Road. Owners of classic cars, muscle cars, sports cars, luxury cars, or any other type are encouraged to bring their favorite vehicles to show off for all attendees.

Free black coffee will be served throughout the three-hour event, or specialty coffee drinks can be purchased from Tin Cup Bus Stop on site. For more information about the event, go online to facebook.com/billcolwellfords.

