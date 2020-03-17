Carry-out or delivery? Local restaurants respond to state's emergency restrictions

WATERLOO -- The beer wasn’t green, but it was ready to flow at the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Jameson’s Public House on Tuesday. But bagpipes won’t be skirling, the band won’t be playing and patrons will be disappointed because one of the downtown Waterloo Irish pub’s biggest events of the year has been canceled.
The cancellation is in response to Gov. Kim Reynold’s State of Public Health Disaster Emergency proclamation.
In an effort to limit community spread of COVID-10, activation of the State Disaster Emergency Plan includes moving restaurants to drive-through, carry-out and delivery only and closures of bars and recreational facilities such as gyms, casinos and adult day care centers. The proclamation also allows state agencies additional flexibility in responding to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation and supports the critical work of public health.
Imposed restrictions are expected to expire March 31, although the overall public health emergency will remain in effect until 11.59 p.m. April 16.
Jameson’s, like other area restaurants, has posted signs on its doors and issued public posts on Facebook and other social media platforms.
“It’s going to hurt us very badly. We’ll only be able to to-go orders. We’re staying open to prepare orders. We prefer phone calls, but if someone stops down, we’ll come to the door. We just can’t allow anyone in the restaurant dining room or bar,” said Michelle Smith, Jameson’s bar manager.
The pub has plenty of food supplies, she said. “We are pretty well prepped and in good condition. We’ll accept cash, credit and debit cards.”
Rich Eighme is trying to find a glimmer of positive.
A month and a half ago Eighme and his family, which own Waterloo Bowling Centers, Maple and Cadillac Lanes, saw their lives turned upside down when Maple Lanes destroyed by robbers who set it on fire.
Just as Eighme and his staff began to get into rhythm with their new normal after finding room for 46 bowling leagues and two-thirds of their staff from Maple at Cadillac, Governor Reynolds decision to shutdown bars, restaurants, casinos and other recreational businesses Tuesday everything came to a crashing halt again.
“Then things changed dramatically from last night to today,” Eighme said.”We were in our new normal. It was what do we have to do to scramble to take care of the rest of our season and then the apple cart is upset again.
“There is a tremendous amount of unknown. I truly believe we will come back to some form of normalcy. The question is how long. Government officials and health officials are doing the best job they can to minimize this situation.
“Yes, there are going to be some financial casualties about it and we are going to do the best we can just like everybody else that is in our same situation. Let’s face it we are not the only ones to have their apple cart upset.”
All three restaurants at the Western Home Communities’ Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls are closed to the public. Table 1912, Gilmore’s Pub and Caraway Café are all shuttered for the forseeable future.
“It’s not an option. We are closed to the public and in the process of shutting those down. We’re figuring out how we’re going to deliver meals to residents. We already have been taking meals to our nursing home residents, but now we’ll be delivering meals to assisted living and residential living residents,” said Linda Bowman, chief communications officer at Western Home Communities.
It also means rescheduling shifts for employees, she said. “We were already social distancing in the dining rooms, now we’re moving to direct meal delivery. Residents will not be congregating in the dining rooms. We actually had that in our pandemic plan, but now we’re just stepping up the action.”
Verve Kombucha Kitchen & Bar posted a notice on their Facebook page that Wednesday will be the last normal day for the restaurant. “After that we will focus on carside takeout service. We will have an adjusted menu for online ordering that will hopefully bring a meal into your home that will offer some semblance of normalcy,” the post reads.
At SingleSpeed Brew Co.’s taproom will be closed, according to their Facebook post, but to-go orders with curbside pick-up begins today. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The full menu, including six-packs, four-packs and fresh growler fills will be available.
“I’ve closed the kitchen and suspended all orders today,” said Jeremy Jones, owner of Screaming Eagle in downtown Waterloo. He plans to start at lunch Wednesday with curbside carry-outs and food delivery service in compliance with the state order.
The restaurant’s St. Paddy’s Day party with live music has been scuttled. “That definitely hurts because we had lots of RSVP’s from people who were planning to attned. Now we’re going to just do the best that we can and hope there’s some help from the government to make sure my employees are taken care of. That’s my main concern right now,” Jones said.
At Doughy Joey’s Peetza Joynt in Cedar Falls, plans are still being made on how to handle customers. The shut-down didn’t come as a surprise, said manager Andrew Howe.
“We’ve been thinking about it for a few days, and now we’re going to have to get our team together and decide how to move forward.“Our plan will be doing carry-out business and look toward delivery. We don’t deliver now, so it’s something we’re looking into,” he said.
Business was already being impacted at Pablo’s Mexican Grill in Cedar Falls, said opening manager Shawn Brinkman. “Sales have been down for sure because a lot of people don’t want to come out because of what’s going on. It’s been disappointing.”
Carry-out is the restaurant’s only option. They have no online or delivery service. Customers can step inside and place their order and carry it out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. We’ve taken all the seats up, so there’s no option for people to sit down.”