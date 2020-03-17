Carry-out or delivery? Local restaurants respond to state's emergency restrictions

“I’ve closed the kitchen and suspended all orders today,” said Jeremy Jones, owner of Screaming Eagle in downtown Waterloo. He plans to start at lunch Wednesday with curbside carry-outs and food delivery service in compliance with the state order.

The restaurant’s St. Paddy’s Day party with live music has been scuttled. “That definitely hurts because we had lots of RSVP’s from people who were planning to attned. Now we’re going to just do the best that we can and hope there’s some help from the government to make sure my employees are taken care of. That’s my main concern right now,” Jones said.

At Doughy Joey’s Peetza Joynt in Cedar Falls, plans are still being made on how to handle customers. The shut-down didn’t come as a surprise, said manager Andrew Howe.

“We’ve been thinking about it for a few days, and now we’re going to have to get our team together and decide how to move forward.“Our plan will be doing carry-out business and look toward delivery. We don’t deliver now, so it’s something we’re looking into,” he said.

Business was already being impacted at Pablo’s Mexican Grill in Cedar Falls, said opening manager Shawn Brinkman. “Sales have been down for sure because a lot of people don’t want to come out because of what’s going on. It’s been disappointing.”