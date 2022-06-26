Carnival-themed daycamp helps youth learn about grief, loss

WATERLOO -- On Wednesday, July 20, Cedar Valley Hospice will transform the UAW Hall in Waterloo into a carnival, welcoming youth to its themed grief camp. A magician will kick off the 8th annual day camp aims to help youth ages 5-12 who are grieving the death of a friend or loved one.

Camp will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a closing ceremony at 2:30 p.m. The day’s activities are free, and all campers will receive lunch and a T-shirt.

Youth will be able to share their story of loss with peers and learn about grief through participating in fun activities and crafts related to the theme

There is also a session for adults at 1:30 p.m. aimed at helping guardians support their youth during a time of loss and/or transition.

At Cedar Valley Hospice, its experts understand that youth grieve differently than adults. A special program, The Eucalyptus Tree, was designed to help them understand their thoughts and feelings when grieving the death or terminal illness of someone special to them.

Registration is open to any child regardless of their affiliation to Cedar Valley Hospice. RSVP by Tuesday, July 5 by calling Mikaela at 319-272-2002.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0