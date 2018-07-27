CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls family is turning their struggle with a rare disease into an opportunity to help others.
The first annual Carney Cure CADASIL Fundraiser takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Maple Lanes bowling alley in Waterloo and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Admission for the bowling event will be $15 and includes shoes. The big event Sunday will feature a free-will donation meal and car show, a 50/50 raffle drawing, a silent auction and live music.
The Carneys came together to plan the fundraiser after the disease significantly impacted their close family. Gary Carney, an organizer of the fundraiser, said his sister-in-law, Lois, and three of their children, Cayla, Craig and Camie, have been diagnosed with the disease.
Cerebral autosomal dominant arteriopathy with subcortical infarcts and leukoencephalopathy, known as CADASIL, is a rare, genetic disease. Symptoms can include recurrent strokes, cognitive decline and dementia, migraines with aura, mood disorders and seizures. Some with the disorder lose the ability to walk and talk.
“I want to say that somewhere I read that it affects 1 in 100,000 people,” said Gary Carney, noting there may be more cases that are unregistered. Many doctors are unfamiliar with CADASIL and misdiagnose symptoms as multiple sclerosis and dementia.
There is no known cure or effective treatment for CADASIL, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Lois began exhibiting symptoms about 20 years ago, but at the time was misdiagnosed. In 2012, Craig Carney started showing symptoms. He suffered a stroke and seven seizures before diagnosis. He is now unable to speak and is losing his memory.
“His kids were up there two or three weeks ago; He didn’t know who they were,” Gary Carney said. “When he said goodbye, he shook hands with the youngest one, but he wouldn’t let go. My brother said that he squeezed it so hard that their hands both turned white. He obviously knew there was a connection, but he didn’t know it was his son.”
All proceeds from this weekend’s fundraiser events will go to the Cure CADASIL Foundation.
“It’s basically all for people we don’t know, because even if they found a cure today, once you get it, you are not going to get better tomorrow,” said Jack Carney. “Our family is not going to be benefited by this money. We’re just hoping to help somebody else, to keep them either from getting it or to have some kind of medicine or treatment ... that will make their life more comfortable than what our family is going through.”
Donations can be sent to Carney Cure CADASIL, P.O. Box 283, Cedar Falls, IA 50613-0283.
Donations also can be made on the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ donate/540093543027564/ 10156676896988856/
The Courier cannot verify the authenticity of any online or mail-in fundraiser; please research before donating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.