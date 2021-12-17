CareSource Foundation awards $20,000 grant to Friends of the Family

WATERLOO – Friends of the Family has received a $20,000 grant from the CareSource Foundation. The grant will allow the organization to increase the number of permanent housing options available to individuals seeking its services.

The organization’s mission is to provide safe shelter, confidential services and housing assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

For more information on Friends of the Family, go to fofia.org. For information on CareSource, visit caresource.com.

To determine eligibility, call the crisis line to speak to an advocate 24/7 at (800) 410-7233.

