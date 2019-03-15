Try 3 months for $3
Waterloo Schools

WATERLOO — Middle school students in grades six to eight for the 2019-2020 school year are welcome to attend a three-day summer camp at the Waterloo Career Center from June 18 through 20.

The purpose of the camp is to introduce and expose middle school students to the many experiences provided to students at the WCC.

The WCC currently offers nine program pathways: nursing, advanced manufacturing, sustainable construction, early childhood education, marketing, it-networking, IT-web and mobile, digital graphics and digital interactive media. For the 2019-2020 school year, five new programs will be added: culinary, hospitality, electrical, plumbing and finance.

It’s free to all middle school students. Each day a lunch will be provided as well as snacks throughout the day.

Transportation will also be available at specific pickup locations.

Registration details will be announced shortly.

