CEDAR FALLS — Care4Kids, a Save4Later initiative hosted by the Iowa Insurance Division is providing a free event for owners and operators of child care organizations.

The event will be held 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Bien VenU Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road.

The goal is to provide resources needed to run a profitable child care business such as identifying state-offered resources, answers to questions related to insurance requirements and options, and tips for increasing an organization's revenue.

All child care providers who attend the event will receive three hours of health and human services training credits. To receive credits, participants must register through the i-PoWeR Professional Workforce Registry.

In addition to registering on i-PoWeR, those participants should register separately on the event site Care4Kids Registration.