CEDAR FALLS – Care4Kids, a Save4Later initiative hosted by the Iowa Insurance Division is providing a free event for owners and operators of child care organizations.

The event will be held 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20 at the Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls.

The goal is to provide resources needed to run a profitable child care business such as identifying state-offered resources, answers to questions related to insurance requirements and options, and tips for increasing an organization's revenue.

All child care providers who attend the events will receive three hours of HHS training credits. To receive credits, you must register through the i-PoWeR Professional Workforce Registry.

In addition to registering on i-PoWeR, those should register separately on the event site Care4Kids Registration.