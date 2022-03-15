Care Initiatives donates $10,000 to 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium

WATERLOO -- Care Initiatives DEI Council has presented a $10,000 donation to Black Leadership Advancement Consortium. Chief Executive Officer Mike Beal said donation is part of Care Initiatives’ continued commitment to extend its diversity, equity and inclusion.

The DEI Council represents a cross-section of the company’s workforce and is responsible for helping revise and create policies to make work environments more diverse, equitable and inclusive, generating ideas to be inclusive of residents, patients and tenants and works closely with Care Initiatives’ Senior Management to integrate DEI into Care Initiatives’ mission and core values.