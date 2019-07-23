WATERLOO — Life 101.9 (KNWS-FM) has kicked off a Cards for Kids campaign this summer.
This is the second year for the initiative that will benefit families with a child receiving care at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Life 101.9 listeners are encouraged to pick up a restaurant, gas or grocery gift card and mail it to the radio station or drop it off at one of their events around Eastern Iowa through Aug. 16. Those interested in participating can also purchase gift cards through an Amazon Wish List at life1019.com and have the cards mailed directly to the station.
