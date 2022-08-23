Cardinal Construction 'building' its own carpenters through new apprenticeship program

WATERLOO — Cardinal Construction is taking a proactive approach to a shortage of carpenters in the industry.

The company is building its own.

The Waterloo-based construction business recently registered to participate in the National Apprenticeship Program through the U.S. Labor Department and facilitated by Iowa Workforce Development.

“The skilled labor shortage is an issue in a lot of industries, but it’s a particular problem in construction. An apprentice program will provide an avenue for people interested in training to become carpenters while being paid to do it,” said Katy Susong, Cardinal Construction CEO and president.

The company is already working with the Waterloo Career Center and Cedar Falls High School’s Center for Advanced Professional Studies to encourage young people to look at construction careers.

Apprenticeships are a more direct approach, Susong said. “This gives someone a tangible next step.”

Carpenters are indispensable in construction, performing a wide range of jobs from framing to finish work. As older craftspeople retire from the trades, fewer people are stepping up to fill those positions.

An apprenticeship provides an avenue for employers like Cardinal to train their future workforce.

“At Cardinal, it’s incredibly rewarding to be part of building this community. It certainly helps to have programs like this and CAPs and the Waterloo Career Center, so people can experience first-hand how cool it is to be part of construction,” said Susong.

The carpentry apprenticeship takes two years to complete with 4,800 hours of on-the-job training and 440 hours of related instruction.

Potential apprentices must be over age 18. The program is inclusive and is open to anyone who has an interest in construction, but perhaps no formal or prior experience, as well as individuals who want to make a career change.

Apprentices get paid to learn by job shadowing and working alongside Cardinal’s experienced craftspeople.

“They will always have a direct supervisor overseeing the work they put in,” Susong said. “It’s really a robust program as far as what they have to accomplish in the field to be considered a registered apprentice. They are considered a member of our team.”

In addition, classroom and self-paced online instruction is required. “On the classroom side, it will cover topics such as how buildings are constructed, carpentry techniques and on-the-job safety,” said Angie Joerger, Cardinal’s human resource manager.

The online component will be facilitated by AxisU, a company that creates online curriculum for training skilled tradespeople.

Joerger said registering for the National Apprenticeship Program took “a bit of time to accomplish. We met with Christian Gray at AxisU and Iowa Workforce Development to help us with the application process.

An apprenticeship requires commitment and dedication, Susong said. “When they come out of the program, they’ll have gained great skills and see an increase in their compensation.”

To learn more or apply, go online to cardinalconst.com/job/carpenter-apprentice.