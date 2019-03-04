WATERLOO – A Waterloo apartment house was shut down over the weekend following a carbon monoxide leak.
When crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived at 1021 South St., a house converted into four-apartments, on Sunday afternoon, they found levels around 30 to 40 parts per million, said Battalion Chief Michael Moore. He said a carbon monoxide reading around 5 to 10 parts per million is cause for concern.
At the South Street home, workers found leak coming from the furnace area. MidAmerican Energy closed of the building until repairs and follow-inspections and completed, and the landlord put up residents in a motel, Moore said.
