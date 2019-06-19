{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE PLAINE – Authorities are trying to determine what caused more than a dozen rail cars to run off the tracks early Wednesday just outside of Belle Plaine.

Tama County emergency crews were called to the derailment on the Union Pacific line near X Avenue south of Highway E66 about a mile west of Belle Plaine around 3:45 a.m., said Chief Deputy Chad Hansen with the sheriff’s office.

Some 15 cars slipped the track, but the train's engine remained on the track, and no injuries were reported. Some of the overturned cars were carrying soda ash, and none were handling hazardous materials, Hansen said.

Crews with Tama County Emergency Management and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources were called to the scene.

