Car-motorcycle crash in CF leaves man critically injured

CEDAR FALLS – Police are investigating a car-motorcycle crash near the Cedar Falls Industrial Park on Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition.

According to a statement released by the Cedar Falls Police Department, officers were dispatched alongside Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and MercyOne Paramedics to Viking Road east of the Hudson Road intersection after a collision between a car and a motorcycle. Responders determined the motorcyclist, a 50-year-old male from Missouri, had suffered life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

“Initial investigation at the scene indicates that the car and motorcycle were traveling westbound on Viking Road,” the report read. “The car slowed to make a left turn into Prairie Lakes Park and the motorcycle struck the rear of the car.”

The incident remains under investigation and the names have not been released.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated the motorcycle rider had died. That was based on a press release received by The Courier that was labeled "Press release -- Fatal Accident." The Courier regrets the error.