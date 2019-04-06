{{featured_button_text}}
A Hawkeye man sustained injuries in this crash off Highway in Fayette County Friday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF

OELWEIN -- A Fayette County man was injured in a crash Friday near Oelwein.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported about 8:15 a.m. two miles north of Oelwein on Highway 3.

Deputies said Brett N. Stahr, 50, of Hawkeye was eastbound on the highway when he lost control and went airborne into the south ditch, landing in a culvert. Oelwein Fire Department assisted at the scene with the Jaws of Life.

Stahr was taken to Mercy One Oelwein Medical Center. The accident remains under investigation.

