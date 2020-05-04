CAPS program hosts virtual career week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — The CAPS program from Cedar Falls, Jesup and Columbus Catholic have partnered with a national network of large businesses to introduce youths to careers through direct interaction with professionals.

A weeklong virtual career fair will begin May 11.

Open to all students to engage, small business owners, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, and community leaders will speak approximately 40 minutes about their experiences in their respective professional industries.

More than 20 national business leaders from NASA, John Deere, Disney, Cambria, SpinuTech, Mercy Hospitals, Rabo AgriFinance, Boston Science, GTA Consulting, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Rush University Medical Center and many more will take virtual residence in the Cedar Valley for the event.

“When speaking with other CAPS programs around the nation, we realized we weren’t the only ones stuck inside, and it may be a great opportunity to engage our communities and professionals within them to build a unique connection with our high school students and associates around the nation,” said CAPS Director Ethan Wiechmann.

Pulitzer nominated author and serial entrepreneur, Clifton Taulbert, will present a closing keynote entitled: “Discover Your Abundant Talent” at 3 p.m. May 14.

