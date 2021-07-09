Capital campaign kicked off for Dysart day care being built next to elementary school

DYSART — Little Knights Learning Center Wednesday celebrated construction of its new building and the funds raised so far through a capital campaign.
During a presentation that drew around 150 people outside of the day care at 1102 Clark St., children lined up with large cardstock numbers and flipped them over to reveal the amount raised to date: $831,790.45 in grants, in-kind donations and pledges. The event served to kick off the public phase of fundraising.
The “Today’s Children, Tomorrow’s Dysart” campaign has a $1.4 million goal to pay for the 6,400-square-foot facility on the Dysart-Geneseo Elementary School campus. In May, the Union Community Schools’ Board of Education approved deeding a portion of the property where the center is being built to the nonprofit organization. Officials said that would help in the fundraising, with the land reverting back to the district once the project is paid for.
In the meantime, the day care has been housed within the elementary school, using three classrooms through a lease agreement.
“The school, they graciously gave us those classrooms when we started in 2018,” said Aly Goken, vice president of the Little Knights board of directors. The day care expects to move out this month and be ready to open the new facility by Aug. 1.
It will have a capacity of 85 children, ages 6 weeks to 12 years, in five classrooms. Currently, the day care is licensed to enroll 69 children. The building will also feature a full kitchen, recreation center and other resources plus a playground.
Construction by Huff Contracting of Waterloo is in “the very, very final stages,” said Goken. “I think that they’re hoping to get wrapped up in the next week or two. Jason Huff and Dan Levi at Levi Architecture (in Cedar Falls), they’ve both been fantastic to work with.”
Based on information from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Center, Iowa and three other Midwestern states led the nation at 76% of families with children under 6 years old where all parents worked outside the home in 2019. But statistics from Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral indicate that 40% of the state’s towns in 2020 had children but no day care and another 47% didn’t have enough slots for the children living there.
“With a day care desert in rural Iowa communities, the new Little Knights Learning Center will ensure a continuum of education for our children to learn with their hometown friends from pre-K through 12th grade,” Dysart Mayor Tim Glenn said in a news release. “On behalf of the city of Dysart, we are happy to have supported this project from the beginning, having recognized this need in our community.”
The city made a $500,000 loan to the the organization that helped to get the construction started late last year. The project also received a loan from the Farmers Coop Telephone Company through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Investing in our smallest residents pays big dividends later,” said Glenn. “The future of our small town depends on the families who live here.
“Making a long-lasting commitment to having a high-quality child care center in town improves our citizens’ quality of life. It paves the way for Dysart to be a place to grow, attract to new businesses and retain young families,” he added.
Eric Taylor also talked about the support of the capital campaign by the telephone company, where he’s a board member.
“Many Iowa towns of similar size are losing population to larger cities,” he noted in the news release. “The day care feeds enrollment into our public schools to keep our elementary and middle school in town. Kids are the future of Dysart.”
Taylor Gingrich, one of the four campaign chairs and a parent of three children who attend the center, noted in the news release that his family and business “are directly affected by having a dependable, affordable day care option here in Dysart. Without it, employees, as well as ourselves, would need to leave town to fill this need, impacting the local successes within Dysart.”
He said the Little Knights board, executive director and 15 staff members all participated in giving to the campaign.
“I want to give a special thanks to our campaign leadership team, board of directors, staff and generous donors, including our lead donor Farmers Co-op Telephone Company, who all gave during the quiet phase of the campaign,” said Gingrich. “We would not have come this far without all your help. Thank you.”
Gifts can be made in cash or securities and it may be possible to match them through an employer. Pledges can be extended over a period of up to three years. Online donations can be made at dysartschildren.com.