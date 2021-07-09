Capital campaign kicked off for Dysart day care being built next to elementary school

DYSART — Little Knights Learning Center Wednesday celebrated construction of its new building and the funds raised so far through a capital campaign.

During a presentation that drew around 150 people outside of the day care at 1102 Clark St., children lined up with large cardstock numbers and flipped them over to reveal the amount raised to date: $831,790.45 in grants, in-kind donations and pledges. The event served to kick off the public phase of fundraising.

The “Today’s Children, Tomorrow’s Dysart” campaign has a $1.4 million goal to pay for the 6,400-square-foot facility on the Dysart-Geneseo Elementary School campus. In May, the Union Community Schools’ Board of Education approved deeding a portion of the property where the center is being built to the nonprofit organization. Officials said that would help in the fundraising, with the land reverting back to the district once the project is paid for.

In the meantime, the day care has been housed within the elementary school, using three classrooms through a lease agreement.

“The school, they graciously gave us those classrooms when we started in 2018,” said Aly Goken, vice president of the Little Knights board of directors. The day care expects to move out this month and be ready to open the new facility by Aug. 1.