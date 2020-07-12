Cans, bottles stacking up? Returns should get back to normal

For retailers, the exchange during the pandemic largely has been a wash, Davidson said. But distributors who haven’t had to pay retailers as much for cans and bottles because they aren’t being redeemed for deposits may have made out well.

No one keeps a public accounting of those numbers, she said. But, “distributors would be the ones holding the money.”

Of course, you can just throw cans and bottles in your recycling bin. But Iowa’s Beverage Containers Control Law, which covers all carbonated and alcoholic beverages, has helped reduce litter and encouraged more recycling. The bill has assured that around 71% to 77% of beverage containers are redeemed annually in Iowa, according to research.

The only way a retailer can be lawfully exempted from redeeming cans and bottles is if it has an off-site Iowa DNR-approved redemption center. The store must post a certificate issued by the Iowa DNR that identifies the redemption center, its location, and the hours it is open.

The Iowa Grocery Industry Association, which has never liked the system, pushed hard again this year to get redemption centers out of grocery stores, appealing to lawmakers for changes and filing a petition with the DNR to overhaul rules governing how the bottle bill works.