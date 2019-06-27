INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Conservation will host a Young Families Canoe Float from 10 a.m. to noon July 13.
The float will be on the Wapsipinicon River from Knott’s Landing access in Independence to Three Elms Park, about 1.5 river miles.
The $12 cost per family includes canoe and life jackets.
There also will be scavenger hunts, wading, rock skipping, fossil searches, clam shell collecting and sandbar exploration. This trip is designed for families with children ages 1-8.
Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
