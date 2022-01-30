 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candlelit ski on the Waverly Rail Trail Feb. 12

WAVERLY -- The 20th annual Candlelight Ski Event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 on the Waverly Rail Trail.

A mile-and-a-quarter of the trail will be illuminated for skiing, snow shoeing and walking, beginning at the Trail Head Shelter at 412 First Ave. SE, behind Kwik Star East in Waverly. Complimentary hot cocoa will be provided by Nestle Beverage at the bonfire turn-around. Snow shoes and cross-country skis are available for rent at CrawDaddy Outdoors, 207 E. Bremer Ave., or by calling  (319) 352-9129.

Parking is available at the city lot located east of Kwik Star, at Kwik Star, the Parks Maintenance Area, the Rail Trail and the lot between Sub City & the Law Center.

There is no fee. In the event of inclement weather or a wind chill below zero, the decision to cancel will be made at 3 p.m.

Contact Waverly Leisure Services for more information at (319) 352-6263.

