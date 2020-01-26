Candlelight ski event planned in Waverly

WAVERLY — The 19th annual Candlelight Ski Event is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 on the Waverly Rail Trail.
A mile-and-a-quarter of the trail will be illuminated for skiing and walking, beginning at Kwik Star East, 400 E. Bremer Ave.
Complimentary hot cocoa provided by Nestle Beverage will be at the bonfire turn around. Snow shoes and cross country skis are available for rent at CrawDaddy Outdoors, 207 E. Bremer.
The event will be canceled by 3 p.m. that day if there is a zero wind chill forecast.
For additional information, call Waverly Leisure Services Department at 352-6263.
