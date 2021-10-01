Cancer prevention panel discussion set Thursday

WATERLOO -- The UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital Community Cancer Center will host a live panel discussion with information about cancer prevention at 6 p.m. Thursday virtually on zoom.
Panelists will discuss cancer prevention statistics, prevention recommendations, lifestyle choices, power of prevention, and additional resources/tools.
There is no cost and all are welcome to join.
Questions may be submitted in advance to: allenhospital@unitypoint.org.
