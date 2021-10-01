 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cancer prevention panel discussion set Thursday

  • 0

WATERLOO -- The UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital Community Cancer Center will host a live panel discussion with information about cancer prevention at 6 p.m. Thursday virtually on zoom.

$1 for 6 months of local news

Panelists will discuss cancer prevention statistics, prevention recommendations, lifestyle choices, power of prevention, and additional resources/tools.

There is no cost and all are welcome to join.

Questions may be submitted in advance to: allenhospital@unitypoint.org.

For accessing the zoom link, visit: www.unitypoint.org/waterloo/cancer-prevention.

unitypoint health-allen hospital logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News