WATERLOO -- With smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting through the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, officials are keeping an eye on air quality issues.

Skies in Northeast Iowa were hazy Thursday -- giving an overcast appearance with a hint of campfire scent in the air.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ combined air quality index map for the section of the state was mainly orange -- meaning unhealthy for sensitive groups -- with a large splotch of red -- meaning unhealthy for everyone.

The DNR issued an air quality advisory for eastern and central Iowa -- to include Black Hawk and surrounding counties -- through 10 p.m. Friday.

“Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state,” states the advisory issued Thursday.

The DNR recommends people reduce long or intense activities and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality improves.

“The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoor,” the advisory states.

On Thursday, Northeast Iowa had some of the worst rated air in the county, according to AirNow.gov.

Waterloo had an air quality index reading of 168 at 12:30 p.m., according to website. The index runs from zero to 500 with the higher the number, the worse the air quality.

Cedar Rapids had a rating of 173, and Iowa City was at 154, and Dubuque 151.

The national standard for fine particulate matter is 35 micrograms per cubic meter averaged over a 24-hour period, and this level is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to DNR officials. Fine particulate levels could reach levels considered “unhealthy,” where even healthy adults should consider limiting their activities.

So far, air quality hasn’t curtailed activities as it did to the north in Minnesota, where Canadian smoke sparked cancellation of outdoor recreation programs in Minneapolis.

“At this point, we have not modified any programs. Everything is running as usual,” said Paul Huting, director of Leisure Services for the city of Waterloo. “Obviously if people have any difficulty breathing, we would make that call.”

Until then swimming pools, golf courses and ball diamonds remain open.

Huting said recreation workers haven’t received any report of people having trouble breathing at Leisure Services activities.

“If someone is at risk for pulmonary issues, they would make that decision on their own,” Huting said.