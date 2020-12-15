Can your furnace make you sick? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. How many quarters must you pay in to be able to draw Social Security?

A. According to the Social Security Administration, “The number of work credits you need to get retirement benefits depends on your date of birth. If you were born in 1929 or later, you need 40 credits (10 years of work). People born before 1929 need fewer than 40 credits (39 credits if born in 1928; 38 credits if born in 1927; etc.)” There are additional rules for disability and survivor benefits.

Q. Can you provide information on the Cleve Miller home in Waterloo?

A. Miller was a longtime contractor and home designer in Waterloo; according to a 1968 Courier interview, he built hundreds of houses in Waterloo and Orange Township. He was born in 1888 in Pennsylvania and died in 1975, according to his obituary, and started his construction business in 1915, later joined by his son. Courier articles from the late 1920s and 1930s show lots of the homes he built in the Prospect Boulevard area; many of them are still instantly recognizable. He was a charter member and builder of Grace Brethren Church.

Q. Can you reprint Mr. Food’s Apple Dumpling recipe?

A. What You’ll Need

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup granulated sugar