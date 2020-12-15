Can your furnace make you sick? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. How many quarters must you pay in to be able to draw Social Security?
A. According to the Social Security Administration, “The number of work credits you need to get retirement benefits depends on your date of birth. If you were born in 1929 or later, you need 40 credits (10 years of work). People born before 1929 need fewer than 40 credits (39 credits if born in 1928; 38 credits if born in 1927; etc.)” There are additional rules for disability and survivor benefits.
Q. Can you provide information on the Cleve Miller home in Waterloo?
A. Miller was a longtime contractor and home designer in Waterloo; according to a 1968 Courier interview, he built hundreds of houses in Waterloo and Orange Township. He was born in 1888 in Pennsylvania and died in 1975, according to his obituary, and started his construction business in 1915, later joined by his son. Courier articles from the late 1920s and 1930s show lots of the homes he built in the Prospect Boulevard area; many of them are still instantly recognizable. He was a charter member and builder of Grace Brethren Church.
Q. Can you reprint Mr. Food’s Apple Dumpling recipe?
A. What You’ll Need
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons butter, softened, divided
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 rolled refrigerated pie crust (from a 15-ounce package)
4 small or 2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and cored
What to Do
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
2. In a small saucepan, combine the water, white sugar, vanilla, 1 tablespoon butter, and the nutmeg over high heat. Bring to a boil for 1 minute; set aside.
3. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, cinnamon, and remaining 1 tablespoon butter; mix well.
4. Unroll pastry and cut into quarters. Stuff each apple cavity with an equal amount of brown sugar mixture and place on a pastry quarter. Fold pastry up around apples and pinch ends together to completely enclose apples. Place dumplings seam-side down in an 8-inch square baking dish and pour sugar sauce over the top.
5. Bake 45 to 50 minutes, or until golden. Serve warm, drizzled with sugar glaze from bottom of baking dish.
Q. In December 2014 there was a Saturday where the date was 12-13-14. When will that happen again?
A. An NBC News report on sequential dates said the next time will be Jan. 2, 2103 — 1-2-3. But if you can make it to Jan. 2, 2034, you’ll see 1-2-34, and Jan. 23, 2045, will bring 1-23-45. Also noteworthy will be April 3, 2021 — 4-3-21.
Q. Are there different strengths or strains of the flu shot given every year, or are they all the same?
A. Because flu strains spreading around the world change all the time, a new flu vaccine is made each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Q. Can your furnace make you sick?
A. Yes, malfunctioning or leaky furnaces can lead to a number of health problems. If you suspect that’s the case, you should have your furnace checked right away.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.
