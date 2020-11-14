 Skip to main content
Can Supreme Court justices be impeached? Your Call the Courier questions anwered
Can Supreme Court justices be impeached? Your Call the Courier questions anwered

Q. If I bought snow tires and put them on my car in March, and have been driving on them, are they still good for this winter?

A. Probably, but you might want to have someone at a garage take a look. Some information from the folks at Bridgestone Tires: “The specialized compounds and tread designs of winter tires are not designed for optimal warm climate performance and wear. Generally speaking, the softer tread of a winter tire will wear out faster in warmer temperatures. If you keep winter tires on your vehicle after winter has come and gone, you will have to replace them sooner than had you removed them for springtime.”

Q. Who would I call to see how many engineers have the final say on projects in Waterloo?

A. You can contact the City Engineering Department by calling 319-291-4312 or emailing city.engineer@waterloo-ia.org. City Engineer Jamie Knutson works in City Hall, 715 Mulberry Street in Waterloo.

Q. What is the zip code of the White House?

A. The address is 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20500.

Q. Can Supreme Court justices be impeached?

A. Yes. Supreme Court judges can be removed in the same manner as the president or other federal judges: They must be impeached by the U.S. House and convicted in the U.S. Senate. It is extremely unlikely, however. Only one Supreme Court justice has been impeached in U.S. history – Samuel Chase in 1804 – and he was acquitted by the Senate. In 1969, Abe Fortas became the only Supreme Court justice to resign under the threat of impeachment. He was accused of financial improprieties. Fourteen other federal judges appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate have been impeached in U.S. history.

Q. I saw a presidential helicopter in Arizona; how many helicopters does the president have? 

A. There has been a fleet of 19 presidential helicopters for a number of years. Those are to be replaced eventually with 23 newer helicopters, according to news reports.

Q. What are the qualifications for the new Medicare Advantage? 

A. According to the Medicare website:

“You can generally join one of these Medicare Advantage Plans:

If all of these apply:

  • You live in the service area of the plan you want to join. The plan can give you more information about its service area. If you live in another state for part of the year, ask if the plan will cover you there.
  • You have Medicare Part A and Part B.

Check medicare.gov or call (800) 633-4227 for details.

Q. Who can we contact to see how we can end daylight savings time? 

A. You need to talk to your state legislators.

Q. When will Wishbone be back open?

A. In a Facebook message, Wishbone said it does not have a planned reopening date. The restaurant is still negotiating with its insurance company after a fire caused extensive damage to the landmark property.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.

