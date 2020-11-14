Can Supreme Court justices be impeached? Your Call the Courier questions anwered

Q. If I bought snow tires and put them on my car in March, and have been driving on them, are they still good for this winter?

A. Probably, but you might want to have someone at a garage take a look. Some information from the folks at Bridgestone Tires: “The specialized compounds and tread designs of winter tires are not designed for optimal warm climate performance and wear. Generally speaking, the softer tread of a winter tire will wear out faster in warmer temperatures. If you keep winter tires on your vehicle after winter has come and gone, you will have to replace them sooner than had you removed them for springtime.”

Q. Who would I call to see how many engineers have the final say on projects in Waterloo?

A. You can contact the City Engineering Department by calling 319-291-4312 or emailing city.engineer@waterloo-ia.org. City Engineer Jamie Knutson works in City Hall, 715 Mulberry Street in Waterloo.

Q. What is the zip code of the White House?

A. The address is 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20500.

Q. Can Supreme Court justices be impeached?