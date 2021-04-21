Can I travel if I'm vaccinated? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A: Some houses still have lightning rods and they remain a good idea. Most tall structures do have some kind of lightning protection system.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I know people seeking asylum are OK to come to our border. How many of them actually get approved for asylum?

A: According to the Department of Homeland Security, 46,508 individuals were granted asylum during 2019.

Q: On Good Friday, Gov. Reynolds signed a “guns for everyone” bill. Then after Easter she refused to take in any migrant children. I am curious, is she a Christian? What denomination does she claim?

A: Reynolds attends Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.

Q: Is the sports complex in Cedar Falls or Waterloo? Your paper keeps saying Waterloo, but I’m pretty sure that is not the case.

A: The Cedar Valley SportsPlex is located at 300 Jefferson St., Waterloo. The Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center is located at 110 E. 13th St. in Cedar Falls.

Q: How come Gov. Reynolds OK’d taking migrants from President Trump, but not President Biden?