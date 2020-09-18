Can I still vote in person? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. When you have a guest editorial, does the writer get paid? How do they get chosen?
A. Guest columnists are not paid. Columns are chosen based on relevance to current events and quality of the writer, with a preference for those who have some special expertise related to the topic.
Q. How much did it cost to attend President Trumps convention at the White House on Aug. 27?
A. There was no charge for the 1,500 people who attended Trump's speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention, including GOP lawmakers, delegates, friends, family and donors from all over the country.
Q. Why am I getting so much voter material in the mail? I sent in one ballot request, and I keep getting requests in the mail.
A. The one ballot request you mailed in should get you an absentee ballot. You can throw the rest of the absentee ballot request forms in the trash. Voters are getting an unusual number of such forms in the mail this year because or fears the coronavirus makes in-person voting too dangerous, although in-person voting will still be conducted. Political organizations, state political parties and county auditors are all sending out ballot request forms. In Black Hawk County they are all valid. But again, you only need to mail in one.
Q. I hear all this talk about absentee voting. Can I still vote in person?
A. Certainly. There may be fewer polling places because of the difficulty of finding poll workers during a pandemic. Mail-in absentee voting is expected to surge because of fear of the coronavirus, but in-person voting will still be held.
Q. Is Alex Trebek no longer in a condition to work?
A. In July interviews promoting his recent memoir, Trebek said he was doing well and that he continues to receive treatment for pancreatic cancer: “My numbers are good. I'm feeling great." He also said he planned to return to start filming new episodes of “Jeopardy” this month.
Q. On Saturday, Sept. 12, President Trump was in Arizona. Why was there a yellow band around the U.S. flags?
A. We couldn’t find anything specifically about flags with yellow bands on them in Arizona. An internet search finds that flags with a yellow fringe are found in admiralty courts, courts that operate under martial law. American flags with gold fringe are sometimes found in courtrooms throughout the United States. Trump was in Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 12. He was in Arizona Monday, Sept. 14.
Q. Can you provide more pro-Republican editorials in your paper? In Sundays, Sept. 6th paper you had nine pro Democrat and just one pro Republican article.
A. We try hard to provide a mix of viewpoints on our editorial pages. There were six opinion columns and one editorial in the Sept. 6 Courier; three had a liberal bent, two were nonpolitical, one was conservative and the editorial was a mix – praising the president’s eviction moratorium but calling for more to be done to help landlords. We have no control over the political opinions expressed in letters to the editor.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
