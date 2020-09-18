Can I still vote in person? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A. Certainly. There may be fewer polling places because of the difficulty of finding poll workers during a pandemic. Mail-in absentee voting is expected to surge because of fear of the coronavirus, but in-person voting will still be held.

Q. Is Alex Trebek no longer in a condition to work?

A. In July interviews promoting his recent memoir, Trebek said he was doing well and that he continues to receive treatment for pancreatic cancer: “My numbers are good. I'm feeling great." He also said he planned to return to start filming new episodes of “Jeopardy” this month.

Q. On Saturday, Sept. 12, President Trump was in Arizona. Why was there a yellow band around the U.S. flags?

A. We couldn’t find anything specifically about flags with yellow bands on them in Arizona. An internet search finds that flags with a yellow fringe are found in admiralty courts, courts that operate under martial law. American flags with gold fringe are sometimes found in courtrooms throughout the United States. Trump was in Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 12. He was in Arizona Monday, Sept. 14.

Q. Can you provide more pro-Republican editorials in your paper? In Sundays, Sept. 6th paper you had nine pro Democrat and just one pro Republican article.