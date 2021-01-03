Can I still redeem defunct restaurant gift card? Your Call the Courier questions answered.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A. It’s very likely you’re out of luck. Redeeming gift cards from places that have gone out of business — one of the most-answered questions in this column — is all but impossible in most cases. (A good reminder if you’ve gotten gift cards as a Christmas present, especially to unique places — use them soon!)

Q. The low-income apartment building being built on Greenhill Road only has three exits, all facing east. Is that really going to be safe for the amount of tenants that will be living there?

A. The fire marshal approves all preliminary plans of proposed construction in certain buildings like apartment buildings in Iowa, according to state law, meaning the fire marshal has signed off on the number, type and location of exits in case of a fire. There is no requirement as to the number or location of exits.

Q. What has to take place to make a positive COVID test a recovery?

A. As of June 30, the Iowa Department of Public Health now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered from COVID-19.

Q. Why are most Dupacos in Waterloo? We need some more out in Cedar Falls. Are there any plans for doing so?