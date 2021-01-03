Can I still redeem defunct restaurant gift card? Your Call the Courier questions answered.

Q. Waterloo schools are using para-educators as substitute teachers. Who will take care of the para jobs if they are being used as subs?
A. “Our principals would request a sub for the vacancy created by the para who subbed as a teacher,” said Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity for Waterloo Community Schools. “If no sub was available, the principal would work to find coverage in the building.”
Q. Did Joni Ernst actually drive a truck in Baghdad, or did she just sit in an office commanding?
A. As the commander of the Iowa National Guard’s 1168th Transportation Company in 2003, Sen. Ernst was deployed to active duty in Kuwait and remained there until April 5, 2004, according to records. Her primary duty was driving supply convoys into Iraq, and she conducted 402 such missions.
Q. What would it take to have a recall vote to remove the governor from office?
A. Iowa law does not allow for recall elections, where voters decide whether to remove an elected official from office before the end of their term. The state is an outlier in this, as 41 states and the District of Columbia all have some kind of law on the books allowing for a recall, including all of Iowa’s neighbors — Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Q. What can I do to get a refund on my Blue Iguana gift card?
A. It’s very likely you’re out of luck. Redeeming gift cards from places that have gone out of business — one of the most-answered questions in this column — is all but impossible in most cases. (A good reminder if you’ve gotten gift cards as a Christmas present, especially to unique places — use them soon!)
Q. The low-income apartment building being built on Greenhill Road only has three exits, all facing east. Is that really going to be safe for the amount of tenants that will be living there?
A. The fire marshal approves all preliminary plans of proposed construction in certain buildings like apartment buildings in Iowa, according to state law, meaning the fire marshal has signed off on the number, type and location of exits in case of a fire. There is no requirement as to the number or location of exits.
Q. What has to take place to make a positive COVID test a recovery?
A. As of June 30, the Iowa Department of Public Health now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered from COVID-19.
Q. Why are most Dupacos in Waterloo? We need some more out in Cedar Falls. Are there any plans for doing so?
A. The Dubuque-based Dupaco Community Credit Union as of this writing has one branch location in Cedar Falls, at 3301 Cedar Heights Drive, compared with two in Waterloo. However, the company has partnerships with several ATM locations that are surcharge-free for Dupaco customers all over the Cedar Valley, including several in Cedar Falls.
Q. Are Cedar Falls Utilities meter readers required to wear a mask if they read a meter inside of your house?
A. CFU has stopped sending personnel inside homes, though they will still read meters outside, according to the company’s website. People with indoor water meters may submit their readings at cfu.net/water or call (319) 268-5280.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.233-6887.”