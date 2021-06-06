Can I raise chickens in Waterloo? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Who are the council members who voted to change the convention center name?

A. The May 17 vote to change the name of The Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center to the Waterloo Convention Center was unanimous. It included naming the plaza surrounding the center “Sullivan Brothers Plaza.”

Q. Was Mollie Tibbetts a junior or senior at the time of her death?

A. Tibbetts was reportedly a sophomore at the University of Iowa when she disappeared July 18, 2018.

Q. Can I legally have chickens in my backyard in Waterloo?

A. Yes, if you have enough fenced backyard space to support the animals and a petition of support signed by all abutting property owners and 60% of those within 250 feet of their property. The city allows a resident with at least 10,000 square feet of fenced backyard to keep up to two small animals, such as chickens, geese, rabbits and minks. Another small animal is allowed for each additional 2,500 square feet of fenced yard, to a maximum of eight animals.

Q. Will the farmer who hired the alleged killer of Mollie Tibbetts be charged with hiring an illegal immigrant?