Can I raise chickens in Waterloo? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Who are the council members who voted to change the convention center name?
A. The May 17 vote to change the name of The Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center to the Waterloo Convention Center was unanimous. It included naming the plaza surrounding the center “Sullivan Brothers Plaza.”
Q. Was Mollie Tibbetts a junior or senior at the time of her death?
A. Tibbetts was reportedly a sophomore at the University of Iowa when she disappeared July 18, 2018.
Q. Can I legally have chickens in my backyard in Waterloo?
A. Yes, if you have enough fenced backyard space to support the animals and a petition of support signed by all abutting property owners and 60% of those within 250 feet of their property. The city allows a resident with at least 10,000 square feet of fenced backyard to keep up to two small animals, such as chickens, geese, rabbits and minks. Another small animal is allowed for each additional 2,500 square feet of fenced yard, to a maximum of eight animals.
Q. Will the farmer who hired the alleged killer of Mollie Tibbetts be charged with hiring an illegal immigrant?
A. It doesn’t look like it. Cristhian Behena Rivera had worked at Yarrabee Farms in Brooklyn for four years before the slaying. The dairy farm is owned in part by Craig Lang, a prominent Iowa Republican who previously led the Iowa Farm Bureau and the Iowa Board of Regents. The company initially claimed it believed Behena Rivera was hired legally. The Lang family later said Rivera had provided false documents with a different identity when he was hired.
Q. Why are all your phone numbers local except for the obituary line?
A. The phone number for obituaries — (641) 421-0514 — is for the Lee Enterprises regional obituary desk and is answered by a live human being.
Q. Why wasn’t the Parade magazine in my Sunday’s paper?
A. The Courier still carries Parade magazine, but Parade is taking a few weekends off this year. In 2021, the magazine is not scheduled to be published the weekends of April 3, May 29, July 3, July 31, Sept. 4 or Dec. 25.
Q. We live in Tripoli, and we never received the Sunday paper. What can I do about this?
A. Call customer service at (319) 291-1444 if you’ve missed a delivery.
Q. Have Black Hawk County employees’ salaries been printed yet?
A. The legal notice including 2020 wages was printed in February. We haven’t received the notice for 2021 yet.
Q. How old is Judy Garland?
A. Garland was just 47 when she died in 1969.
Q. How old is Mark Harmon?
A. Harmon is 69.
Q. What is the state doing with all the tax money collected on online sales now?
A. Sales tax revenue is added to the state’s general fund.
Q. What year did the Fourth Street Cruise begin, and what year did it have the most participants driving in it?
A. According to Courier archives, the first Fourth Street Cruise took place in 1982. Organizers put the traffic jam at 3,000 to 4,000 cars cruising the strip with 15,000 spectators along the route. In 1983, The Courier reported about 5,000 cars from a 12-state area participated. It’s hard to determine how many participants the event draws each year because drivers do not register — they simply show up and enjoy the fun.
