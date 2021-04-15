Can I get COVID if I'm vaccinated? Your Call the Courier questions answered

The CDC recommends people get whatever vaccine is available to them. All vaccines provide protection against COVID-19.

Q. How do I access letter to the editor online?

A. At wcfcourier.com, scroll to the bottom of the home page until you reach the Opinion section, the click on “More Opinion.” You’ll see a list of topics near the top of that page that includes “Letters the the Editor” and “Submit a Letter.” Click on the tab of your choice.

Q. What is Ashley Hinson’s address?

A. You can write U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson at her Washington, D.C., Office:

1429 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515;

or her Waterloo District Office:

521A Lafayette St., Waterloo, IA 50703.

You can phone her Waterloo office at (319) 266-6925, or her Washington, D.C., office at (202) 225-2911.

Q. Do people on SSI get a stimulus check in this latest round?