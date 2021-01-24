Can Donald Trump run for president again? Your Call the Courier questions answered (copy)

Q.: Why does the vaccine group, 1B, is 75 and older but other states it is 65 and older. Could you explain why?
A: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that starting Feb. 1, Iowans 65 and older will be eligible for vaccination. But vaccine is expected to be in short supply for many weeks.
Q: Why was MercyOne clerical staff given their first and second shots before all the doctors and nurses?
A: MercyOne Northeast Iowa spokesperson Adam Amdor responds:
“In alignment with guidelines provided by the CDC, public health department, and as reported by the Waterloo Courier, MercyOne first offered the Pfizer vaccine to frontline workers at Waterloo Medical Center in high-risk areas including doctors, nurses and additional medical staff. Additional departments were later added to the rollout plan with the goal to administer as much vaccine as possible, as quickly as possible. Due to mandatory cold storage requirements for the Pfizer product, the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne rural sites were offered the Moderna vaccine as soon as it became available through each of those counties.”
Q: Who funds Antifa? Where do they come from? Can you provide some information on them?
A: According to the New York Times: Antifa, a contraction of the phrase “anti-fascist,” is not an organization with a leader, a defined structure or membership roles. It is a loose collection of activists who share some philosophies and tactics. It is unknown how many people count themselves as members. Antifa campaigns against actions members view as authoritarian, homophobic, racist or xenophobic. The term “antifa” was first used in 1946, borrowed from a German phrase signaling an opposition to Nazism. One of the first groups in the United States to use the name was Rose City Antifa, which says it was founded in 2007 in Portland, Ore.
Q: Broadway Street has been rough for over 10 years. When will they put a decent overlay on it??
A: City Engineer Jamie Knutson said eastbound Broadway Street between Airport Boulevard and the Highway 218 ramp is expected to get an overlay in 2022. Westbound Broadway Street in the same area should get an overlay in 2023, he said.
Q: Can President Trump run again in four years if he gets impeached?
A: After the House impeached Trump again, the process moves to the Senate for a trial. If the Senate convicts, senators can vote to remove the right to run for a second presidential term or for “any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States,” according to the Constitution (Article 1, Section 3).
Q: Are stimulus payments going to be on debit cards like they were last time?
A: Direct deposit payments are being made by the IRS first, with paper checks and prepaid cards to follow.
Q: What is the rule regarding why Black must be capitalized? Who made this rule?
A: The rule is from The Associated Press Stylebook. Writers for newspapers, broadcasting, magazine publishing, marketing departments and public relations firms adopt AP grammar and punctuation styles as a basic guide to English usage.
