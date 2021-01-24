Can Donald Trump run for president again? Your Call the Courier questions answered (copy)

Q.: Why does the vaccine group, 1B, is 75 and older but other states it is 65 and older. Could you explain why?

A: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that starting Feb. 1, Iowans 65 and older will be eligible for vaccination. But vaccine is expected to be in short supply for many weeks.

Q: Why was MercyOne clerical staff given their first and second shots before all the doctors and nurses?

A: MercyOne Northeast Iowa spokesperson Adam Amdor responds:

“In alignment with guidelines provided by the CDC, public health department, and as reported by the Waterloo Courier, MercyOne first offered the Pfizer vaccine to frontline workers at Waterloo Medical Center in high-risk areas including doctors, nurses and additional medical staff. Additional departments were later added to the rollout plan with the goal to administer as much vaccine as possible, as quickly as possible. Due to mandatory cold storage requirements for the Pfizer product, the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne rural sites were offered the Moderna vaccine as soon as it became available through each of those counties.”

