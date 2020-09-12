Campaign Almanac: Veterans vouch for Ernst, football coaches urge voting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In her latest campaign ad, Joni Ernst is praised by a veteran who says he was shot six times, including once in the skull, while serving in the U.S. military.

Ernst, a Republican first-term incumbent and former officer in the Iowa National Guard, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate election.

In the ad https://youtu.be/vlUFNN-em84, a service member called only “Owen” relays his harrowing combat experience, then says the injured military members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center came to know Ernst as “Aunt Joni” because she visited so often.

“Aunt Joni helped me walk again. She’s the real deal,” Owen says in the ad.

FOOTBALL COACHES URGE VOTING: Iowa’s college football coaches and Secretary of State Paul Pate partnered on a voter registration campaign, which will include ads on radio, social media and digital platforms.

Each ad directs listeners to voterready.iowa.gov, where Iowans can get information about the November 3 general election, register to vote, download an absentee ballot request form, and track an absentee ballot’s status.

“The electoral process is the most essential aspect of our democracy,” University of Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley said in a Secretary of State news release. “I urge every Iowan to vote, whether by absentee ballot or in person. Start by registering to vote today and be ready to make an impact on November 3.”

