Camp Cedar Falls and Hearst summer camps canceled

CEDAR FALLS — Summer camps done by city agencies are being canceled this year in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those include Camp Cedar Falls through the Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center and camps offered by the Hearst Center for the Arts.
Participants who have already registered for Camp Cedar Falls are entitled to a full refund. Contact Peg Frost at peggee.frost@cedarfalls.com for questions or information regarding refunds, as well as for any questions regarding cancellations.
The city and the Recreation and Fitness Center will continue to keep residents updated on announcements regarding future rec summer programming. Contact Brock Goos, program supervisor, at brock.goos@cedarfalls.com with any additional questions regarding the Recreation and Fitness Center.
Participants who are already registered for Hearst Center camps can contact Lea at lea.stewart@cedarfalls.com for a refund of the processing registration fees. Allow two to three days for a return message.
The staff at the Hearst is continuing to work to find new ways to bring additional summer programming to the community, including the use of virtual future classes and programs. For more information and to stay updated on these announcements, visit thehearst.org or follow the Hearst on Facebook @hearstcenter. For questions regarding summer programming, contact angie.hickok@cedarfalls.com.
Any additional concerns or questions regarding the Hearst, can be directed to Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor, at heather.skeens@cedarfalls.com, or call (319) 268-5550.
