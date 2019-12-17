{{featured_button_text}}
Winneshiek County Sheriff

CALMAR -- A Calmar woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving lost control and rolled in Winneshiek County.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on 175th Street near the intersection of 227th Avenue, north of Calmar, just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Cristina Hernandez Jimenez, 32, of Calmar, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Troopers say Hernandez was alone and driving east on 175th Street, a gravel road, in a 1997 Ford Explorer when she tried to turn north onto 227th Avenue, lost control and entered the east ditch. The vehicle then rolled, according to the sheriff's office.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, the Calmar Fire Department and the Winneshiek County Ambulance Service.

