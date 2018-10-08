Try 1 month for 99¢

CALMAR -- A Calmar man is expected to recover from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle last week.

Benjamin Barnett of Calmar, no age given, was walking into the middle of Maryville Street in Calmar at around 10:22 p.m. Oct. 1 when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by John J. Baldwin of West Union, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office released details of the crash Monday.

Barnett was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah and later transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. Officials say Barnett sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say it was raining and dark, and Barnett was not within a crosswalk or intersection. They said Baldwin will not be charged.

Baldwin sustained $1,500 in damage to his vehicle.

