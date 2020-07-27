Call the Courier July 27, 2020

Q: I sent my income tax in back in April. My status says, “no record.” How can I tell if they have ever received my income tax forms?
A: There’s an online system to check the status, but it sounds as if you’ve already done that. You may want to try calling the IRS customer service line at (800) 829-1040 to ask for help.
Q: When is CFU going to finally provide internet service to the Thunder Ridge complex? It is the only building in Cedar Falls that is unable to use Cedar Falls internet.
A: Cedar Falls Utilities is working to extend fiber optic internet, TV and phone services to the Thunder Ridge Apartment Complex in the next year, said Mollie Strouse, CFU marketing manager. In the past, the property owner had an exclusive contract with another provider and CFU did not have wiring in the buildings.
Q: In a previous article you printed on July 7th, I read that Cedar Falls was requesting zoning changes at the new school site. They want an additional 20 acres? Is this what we voted for? Or do we get to vote again for this addition? I didn’t vote to have these additions later on.
A: The Cedar Falls Board of Education has already approved the purchase of that additional land, which actually totals 19.5 acres. In September, the board approved a $780,000 purchase of the property from a private seller to expand the site to 69.5 acres. This was not part of the proposal when a referendum was approved in June 2019. Voters made their decision based on the 50-acre parcel previously purchased from the University of Northern Iowa. However, the voter approval related to a $69.9 million bond issue to be repaid by a property tax increase, which is unchanged. So, no further referendum was required because certain parameters of the plan changed.
Q: On Independence Avenue by the railroad, why doesn’t the city mow the hills there?
A: It does, but due to the slope of the hill it can’t be mowed safely with a normal out-front mower. The city mows that area with a large levee mower and it was scheduled to be done soon at the time this call was received July 16.
Q: Can something be done with the audio at the City Council meetings when they are on TV? They are incredibly hard to hear.
A: Waterloo city officials are aware of the occasional audio issues. This largely is a product of meetings being held electronically with multiple participants all joining by their own cellular phone and internet connections.
Q: Why does code enforcement trespass on people’s property? Shouldn’t they have to have a warrant to enter your property?
A: Waterloo Code Enforcement officers do not trespass. Officers have the legal authority to enter areas of private property where the public — mail carriers or visitors, for example — is invited. Officers can obtain administrative search warrants pursuant to Iowa Code section 808.14. Also, Section 104.3 of the International Property Maintenance Code provides that if a code official has reasonable cause to believe a code violation exists, they may enter the premises to inspect the violation.
Q: What is being built by the KFC on Kimball?
A: A new 6,800-square-foot AutoZone auto parts store is being constructed there, according to articles we published March 5 and March 24.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
