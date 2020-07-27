Call the Courier July 27, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I sent my income tax in back in April. My status says, “no record.” How can I tell if they have ever received my income tax forms?

A: There’s an online system to check the status, but it sounds as if you’ve already done that. You may want to try calling the IRS customer service line at (800) 829-1040 to ask for help.

Q: When is CFU going to finally provide internet service to the Thunder Ridge complex? It is the only building in Cedar Falls that is unable to use Cedar Falls internet.

A: Cedar Falls Utilities is working to extend fiber optic internet, TV and phone services to the Thunder Ridge Apartment Complex in the next year, said Mollie Strouse, CFU marketing manager. In the past, the property owner had an exclusive contract with another provider and CFU did not have wiring in the buildings.

Q: In a previous article you printed on July 7th, I read that Cedar Falls was requesting zoning changes at the new school site. They want an additional 20 acres? Is this what we voted for? Or do we get to vote again for this addition? I didn’t vote to have these additions later on.