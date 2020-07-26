Call the Courier July 26, 2020

Q: Is it illegal to place business signs/political signs on the right-of-way of roads in Waterloo? If that is the case who polices that, and who can we call?
A: Signs may be erected up to the property line but may not be placed on the city right-of-way. Signs on the city right-of-way are subject to removal by the city. Violations may be reported to Waterloo Code Enforcement, either through the city website or by calling 291-3820.
Q: The bike trail on Shaulis Road by U.S. Highway 63 has no benches. How can someone recommend they have some installed?
A: Additional benches can be installed if funding is available. Memorial or commemorative benches can be purchased for approved locations along trails or in parks. Call Waterloo Leisure Services at (319) 291-4370.
Q: How much does Jeff Olson make with the city of Cedar Falls and does he live in the city limits?
A: According to the city of Cedar Falls’ 2019 employee wages listing published in The Courier, Public Safety Director Jeff Olson made $154,184 last year. A city spokesperson did not respond to the question of where Olson lives.
Q: Could you explain why the Iowa State Fair is closed but Adventureland is open? Makes no sense to me.
A: It’s up to each entity and depends how they’re weighing the public health risks compared with their economic ones. Iowa State Fair organizers have said they will only hold Iowa 4-H and FFA livestock shows, but otherwise won’t hold the 2020 Fair “given the current COVID-19 situation.” Adventureland in Altoona, which includes an amusement park, water park and resort, opened in full when Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed amusement parks to reopen in full, according to its website.
Q: What is the update on the Waverly Palace Theatre’s redevelopment? Has there been a timeline set for its reopening?
A: There has been no update or timeline set for reopening the theater yet, or at least not one that’s been shared with the city, said Sherry Bormann with the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.
Q: Do you have to wear masks to ride the city bus? If not, why not?
A: MET Transit is asking riders to wear masks and socially distance themselves while on the bus. “If the driver offers you a mask to wear, please accept it and stay healthy,” said David Sturch, general manager, on the bus service’s website.
Q: There is absolutely no social distancing at Lost Island Park. How can this be OK?
A: Lost Island Water Park in Waterloo is limiting park attendance to 1,600, with a running tally of how many have entered that day on its website, TheLostIsland.com. The park also has put into place several measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, including requiring masks and temperature checks of its employees prior to every shift, providing hand sanitizer around the park, marking line queues for social distancing, removing deck chairs and sanitizing life jackets, bathrooms, locker rooms, hand rails and dining areas, according to its website.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
