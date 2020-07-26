Call the Courier July 26, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Is it illegal to place business signs/political signs on the right-of-way of roads in Waterloo? If that is the case who polices that, and who can we call?

A: Signs may be erected up to the property line but may not be placed on the city right-of-way. Signs on the city right-of-way are subject to removal by the city. Violations may be reported to Waterloo Code Enforcement, either through the city website or by calling 291-3820.

Q: The bike trail on Shaulis Road by U.S. Highway 63 has no benches. How can someone recommend they have some installed?

A: Additional benches can be installed if funding is available. Memorial or commemorative benches can be purchased for approved locations along trails or in parks. Call Waterloo Leisure Services at (319) 291-4370.

Q: How much does Jeff Olson make with the city of Cedar Falls and does he live in the city limits?

A: According to the city of Cedar Falls’ 2019 employee wages listing published in The Courier, Public Safety Director Jeff Olson made $154,184 last year. A city spokesperson did not respond to the question of where Olson lives.

Q: Could you explain why the Iowa State Fair is closed but Adventureland is open? Makes no sense to me.